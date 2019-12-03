50-year-old woman allegedly gang raped and killed in Andhra Pradesh

As the nation continues to reel from the atrocious gang-rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, incidents of violence against women do not seem to stop. In yet another horrifying incident, a 50-year-old woman has been allegedly gang-raped and killed in G. Vemavaram village of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, the woman was a widow and staying alone after her husband and son passed away. She was reportedly targeted during the early hours of Tuesday when three men arrived at her house, gang-raped and murdered her.

While one of the accused has been taken into custody, the cops are on the lookout for the other two. District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi inspected the site in Andhra Pradesh and said that the accused would be nabbed within 24 hours.

The incident comes as yet another reminder of the ghastly crimes being committed against women in the country. A few days ago, a doctor in Hyderabad was gang-raped and killed by four lorry drivers. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage with citizens demanding justice for the victim. Activists and commoners have taken to the streets urging action against the men who resorted to the barbaric act.