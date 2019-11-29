Gruesome murder of Priyanka Reddy sparks outrage across nation

The murder of 26-year-old veterinary doctor Priyanka Reddy has caused an outburst among citizens, celebrities and political leaders. Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industry & Commerce, Information Technology K Taraka Rama Rao tweeted saying he was anguished to hear about the crime and called the assailants “animals.”

In an emotional tweet, the Minister and Working President of the TRS party wrote, “Outraged and deeply anguished by the murder of Priyanka Reddy I am confident that Telangana DGP & the police will catch the animals who committed this heinous crime & deliver justice at the earliest. I’ll personally monitor the case too. Anyone in distress, please dial 100.”

Outraged and deeply anguished by the murder of #Priyankareddy I am confident that @TelanganaDGP & the police will catch the animals who committed this heinous crime & deliver justice at the earliest. I’ll personally monitor the case too. Anyone in distress, please dial 100 🙏 🙏 — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 29, 2019

Telangana DGP called the murder of Priyanka Reddy as atrocious and urged the citizens to dial 100 in case of any distress. “Murder of Priyanka is gruesome & atrocious. Deeply pained & anguished. Telangana Police will do everything possible at its command to nab the offenders at the earliest & get them convicted through a fast track trial. Anyone, anytime, anywhere in distress, plz Dial 100, knock @ Hawkeye,” the DGP tweeted.

Murder of #Priyanka is gruesome&atrocious.

Deeply pained&anguished. #TelanganaPolice will do everything possible at its command to nab the offenders at the earliest&get them convicted through a fast track trial. Anyone, anytime, anywhere in distress, plz #Dial100, knock @ Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/Ck1xewxslg — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) November 29, 2019

The four assailants have been identified with the help of CCTV camera footage and have been detained. The prime accused was identified as Mohammed Pasha, a lorry driver.

The reports of the murder surfaced on the morning of November 28, when passers-by found burn marks on the roads. Police investigations revealed that four assailants were responsible for the murder, who took the doctor to a secluded place on the pretext of helping her repair her scooter’s flat tyre. Police suspect that the act was premeditated. The criminals themselves had punctured the doctor’s scooter tire and approached her saying they would help her out.

The victim’s burning body was first found by a milkman culvert at Chattanpally village on NH-44, but he mistook it for a bonfire. The victim was later identified by her family. A locket of Lord Ganesha and a scarf found near the spot helped identify the victim’s mortal remains. The prime accused in the case, Mohammed Pasha, has been arrested.

The grisly crime of Priyanka Reddy has led to outrage across the nation.

We can’t even demand for justice cause no matter what punishment is served to the one’s who did this it’s still not justified.

RIP ? Can she ?

I just feel so angry and helpless.

Requesting the media to be sensitive with the family.#Priyankareddy — Nani (@NameisNani) November 29, 2019

Brutal rape & murder of #Priyankareddy has shaken the conscience of the nation. I believe the police will act swiftly to catch the culprits & that they get stringent punishment. Our daughters can’t be sitting ducks for such depraved men. My prayers are with the devastated family. pic.twitter.com/uTDGEn4Y69 — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) November 29, 2019

Utterly shocked to know the gruesome killing of #PriyankaReddy in Hyderabad. It is beyond my imagination to think about what this young girl could have faced. This incident is the culmination of insensitivity and bestiality. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 29, 2019

It is an ugly mental disease. No law, no matter how punitive can change the repugnant beastly madness. India’s soul stands scarred. The only hope is education, sensitisation, deterrence, and family upbringing. #PriyankaReddy — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) November 29, 2019