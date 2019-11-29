Psychopaths should be hunt down: Keerthy Suresh on Priyanka Reddy murder

The heinous murder of veterinary doctor Priyanka Reddy has sparked a national outcry. The 26-year-old, who went missing on Wednesday night, was found charred to death in Telangana. Several celebrities and politicians have expressed grief over the incident and demanded justice to the victim. South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh took to Twitter to share an emotional note.

On Friday, Keerthy Suresh tweeted, “Devastated and heartbroken to know that Dr. Priyanka Reddy was raped and burnt alive! Things are getting fearsome day by day. I am just speechless at this moment not knowing who is to be blamed specially in a city like Hyderabad which I presumed to be a super safe city. When will our country ever become safe for a woman to walk around at any time of the day. All the brutal psychopaths should be hunt down and punished asap! Heartfelt condolences to her family. May god give them the strength and power to overcome the loss and help find the culprits. I believe in karma, it works 24*7.”

Joining Keerthy Suresh in expressing angst were the likes of Lavanya Tripathi, Mehreen Pirzada and Anushka Shetty among others.

Its extremely disgusting and disturbing, cannot even imagine the pain that girl had to go through, and now her family.. waiting for justice to be served.. #RIPPriyankaReddy https://t.co/h0a42qVUIe — LAVANYA (@Itslavanya) November 29, 2019

#RIPPriyankaReddy Completely shocked by this news, one hopes the perpetrators of such a heinous crime are brought to justice swiftly — Mehreen Pirzada👑 (@Mehreenpirzada) November 29, 2019