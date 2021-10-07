The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 425 special buses from Vizag for the convenience of passengers during the Dussehra festival. These special buses will operate in addition to the regularly operated bus services.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, the Regional Manager (Visakhapatnam) of AP Road Transport Corporation, M Y Danam, informed that the special buses are being operated to clear the rush. He added that the festive rush has already begun with schools and colleges announcing vacations. With Durgashtami, Navami and Dasami falling on 13, 14 and 15 October, 2021, respectively, these special buses from the State Corporation will operate before and after the festival days to facilitate movement.

The 425 special buses from Vizag will start operating from 8 October, 2021. These services will continue for a week, till 20 October, 2021. APSRTC will be plying these buses from Vizag to Chennai, Hyderabad and within the 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh. Within the 13 Districts in Andhra Pradesh, these Dussehra special buses will operate from Vizag to BHL, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Srikakulam, Bobbili, Skota, amongst others, to name a few. The bookings for all the special buses are currently open.

Extra Charges for Special Buses

Mr Yanam also informed that the special buses will charge 1.5 times the fare charges in a regular bus. He added that the fares in the regular buses will remain as they were.

4,000 Special Buses for the State

On Wednesday, APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, addressed the media regarding the Corporation’s efforts during the festive days. He informed that over 4,000 special buses will operate to clear the Dussehra rush. Of the 4,000 special buses, 2,243 buses will operate within the 13 districts of the State. Talking about electric buses, Mr Rao said that around 100 electric buses would be added to the fleet very soon.