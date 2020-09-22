Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Monday, launched the AP Police Seva App-a tech-based initiative by the state police aimed at fostering citizen-friendly policing by making about 87 policing services online. Touted as the first of its kind in the country, it has been claimed that the App will minimise the need to visit a police station for filing a complaint or obtain any no-objection certificate. The AP Police Seva App offers several features including tracking complaint status, women safety, vehicle history, recovered property search, arrested person search, renewal of licenses, fact check and more.

Launching the AP Police Seva App, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the initiative is a step towards fostering the state’s concept of friendly-policing and will instill confidence among people regarding the police. The App will be helpful in offering police services to the public round the clock, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police, Gautam Sawang said, “All the 87 services that the police department offers to the citizens of the state will be available on one single platform. Nowhere in the country, such a service is offered.”

The AP Seva App integrates all the police stations in Andhra Pradesh, thereby minimising the need for individuals to visit a police station in person to file a complaint. Complainants will be informed regarding the status of their complaint/FIR via SMS alerts. Citizens can apply for missing/lost items and documents, fresh/renewal licenses, and NOCs through this mobile application without going to meeseva centers & police stations.

The AP Police Seva App places emphasis on women’s safety and provides 12 modules on the platform for the same. Using the app, women would be able to keep a track of the route they are travelling on, details of the exact location, and alert a nearby police patrol if required.

The 12 modules present for Women Safety in this app go to show the priority placed on ‘women safety’ and the proactive role being played by the Police in ensuring that women can live with safety, security, and dignity.#appolice #APPoliceSevaApp #WomenSafety #CitizenServices — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) September 22, 2020

Through the AP Police Seva App, individuals can monitor their house whilst it remains locked for a certain period. The App also has 6 modules of road safety to provide information about black spots, accident-prone areas, blood banks, hospitals, pharmacies in one’s vicinity, among other details. It can even be used to alert a nearby police station to help the injured in case of a road accident.

In a first, the police department is also facilitating the users with the facility of fact-checking claims that tend to go viral on social media.