The Andhra Pradesh State Government has been making plans swiftly to improve the infrastructure in the state over the last few months. In the latest a Government Order was released by the AP government, allotting 30 acres of land towards constructing the state’s guest house at Greyhounds, Kapuluppada village in Bheemunipatnam Mandal, Visakhapatnam. Further, the GO also stated that this matter must be taken up on an ‘Urgent’ basis and completed on priority. The AP State Guest House will be used to host VIP guests to the state.

The order was released by Principal secretary to the AP State Government – Praveen Prakash. The order required the concerned officials to produce all records pertaining to the sanctioned land as soon as possible. Andhra Pradesh’s Circuit House was the only guest house that has been utilised for hosting VIP guests and other dignitaries so far. With the new guest house in Visakhapatnam, the government plans to set up a guest house with more facilities for the guests.Previously, the VMRDA had also invited tenders for constructing the world-class guest house bearing in mind the building’s infrastructure, connectivity, movement networks and other key components.

Refuting claims that the guest house is a part of the government’s three-capital move, the state government authorities said that guest houses of such scale will be set up in different parts of AP including Tirupati, Kakinada, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam as per a previous GO published by the government in July this year. The state government authorities have also stated that setting up on the new guest house will help save a lot of expenses to the state in the future. This is bearing in mind that all the VIPs travelling to Andhra Pradesh so far were being put up in hotels due to lack of adequate facilities at the state guest houses.