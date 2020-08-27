The COVID-19 pandemic has brought in a new normal, that has made us extremely cautious while stepping out, constantly sanitising ourselves and our belongings. This extends to our living spaces too. However, sanitising each and every item in our living spaces and finding the right disinfectant for each of them is a daunting task. In this scenario, multiple cleaning services and companies are currently offering their deep-cleaning services for home and office spaces. While the cleaning is great, a concern remains that these disinfectant services need to be deployed frequently, during the corona pandemic, which can burn a hole in one’s pocket. We caught up with Sriharita Nadella, a Vizag-based businesswoman who is currently solving this issue for several Vizagites.

Haritha speaks of one such service involving deep and thorough disinfection of any living space, safe on all surfaces. Named ‘Zoono’, the service was available abroad, and has been introduced in Vizag recently. “Once your home or office is disinfected once, the formula is potent enough to keep it safe for the next thirty days,” says the young entrepreneur.

Zoono is touted to be an antidote to traditional disinfectants laden with pungent-smelling chemicals. “Pungent, toxic chemicals may cause discomfort, especially to sensitive groups like children, the elderly, and even pets. WIth low potency levels, one is required to constantly clean up their spaces, leading to added time and money wastage. The Zoono antimicrobial disinfectant service is both toxin and odour-free,” says Haritha.

The Zoono Disinfectant Service has been launched to help Vizagites live in clean homes, without stressing about corona, noro, e-coli, salmonella, and other viruses. The team has also been trained to follow all safety measures and procedures. Those interested in the service can reach out to the Zoono team on +91 83746 11722 for further queries