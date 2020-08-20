The Andhra Pradesh (AP) government has proposed to construct the State guest house in Vizag. A committee, led by Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand, has identified the site at Greyhounds Hill for construction of the guest house at Kapuluppada in Bheemili.

The project will be built on a 30-acre site under the supervision of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA). The State guest house will accommodate the top bureaucrats of AP along with President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of Supreme Court and judges, Union ministers, governors, chief ministers, and ministers of other states, during their visit to the city.

In line with the state government’s directive, the metropolitan authority has invited bidders for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR). On Tuesday, a virtual pre-bid meeting was conducted by the VMRDA with prospective bidders in which eight bidders reportedly participated. As per the issued notification, consultants are required to submit a Request for Proposal (RFP). It further stated that bids for the project will be received up to 26 August and technical proposals will be opened on the same day. However, the financial bids will be opened on 31 August.

An agreement with the selected consultant will be signed on 4 September. The project is likely to begin on 7 September. The chosen bidder will have to prepare the draft master plan. It should include the preliminary strategies for a draft master plan, review of total station survey, proposed building blocks, zoning, proposals for key components and utilities, a proposal for movement networks, a proposal for parking, infrastructure, and landscape design, preliminary cost estimation, models and 3D visualisation, strategy for project implementation, and other aspects involved in completing the project. The draft master plan of the State guest house in Vizag will be finalised only after discussion with various stakeholders. After incorporating suggestions from various stakeholders and clients, the final master plan will be submitted by the consultant.