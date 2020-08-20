Reality shows have been on the rise in Telugu entertainment channels. While some of them focus on performing arts like dance and sketch comedy, one show that rules the roost in terms of TRPs is Bigg Boss. The show has now been revived for its fourth season and is hosted by Tollywood actor Nagarjuna. Ever since the promo of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, starring the actor released, it has been trending on YouTube. This has also given rise to several speculations about who the contestants are going to be this season. #BiggBossTelugu4 Entertainment Like Never Before…What A Wow-Wow!!! Coming Soon On @StarMaa @iamnagarjuna is watching you 👁️ pic.twitter.com/P1rCiUvZ6F — starmaa (@StarMaa) August 15, 2020

While the reality TV show is famous for choosing some of the most entertaining faces from Telugu media, here are some probable contestants we could see on Bigg Boss 4 Telugu soon.

Gangavva

Gangavva rose to fame after her YouTube channel My Village Show became popular among Telugus a few years ago. The channel is famous for representing the amusing aspects of rural life in Telangana, among which Gangavva stands out. She has collaborated with industry big-wigs like Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda in the past.

Viva Harsha

Following the lineup of YouTube stars, is ‘Viva’ Harsha. The actor rose to fame after his YouTube video ‘Viva’ went viral a couple of years ago. The actor made a niche for himself and continues to be a successful comedian in Telugu cinema.

Jabardast Avinash

Actor and comedian Avinash is popularly known for his performances on hit Telugu comedy show ‘Jabardasth.’ The mimicry artist has been lauded on the show for his comic timing and acting prowess.