Reality shows have been on the rise in Telugu entertainment channels. While some of them focus on performing arts like dance and sketch comedy, one show that rules the roost in terms of TRPs is Bigg Boss. The show has now been revived for its fourth season and is hosted by Tollywood actor Nagarjuna. Ever since the promo of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, starring the actor released, it has been trending on YouTube. This has also given rise to several speculations about who the contestants are going to be this season.
While the reality TV show is famous for choosing some of the most entertaining faces from Telugu media, here are some probable contestants we could see on Bigg Boss 4 Telugu soon.
Singer Noel Sean is a well-known singer, composer, and actor in Telugu cinema. He is also known as an independent music producer, television host, Radio Jockey, and lyricist. Watching him on the show could be highly entertaining, owing to his effortless and endearing wit.