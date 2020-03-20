AP CM, Visakhapatnam Collector warn rumour-mongers of strict action

As the fears surrounding coronavirus grip the nation, several rumours have been making rounds on social media over the past few weeks. From assuring citizens of unverified cures to setting panic among the public, these claims and rumours have been sending social media users into a tizzy. Amid the chaos, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand have warned of strict against rumour-mongers in the state and the district respectively.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan convened a video conference with the Collectors of the 13 districts in the state. Addressing the Collectors, Mr Reddy stated that awareness should be raised among the public while effectively quashing the rumours. The Chief Minister further said that action should be taken against those setting panic by spreading rumours. He further added that the authorities should crack the whip on the sellers who are hiking prices to cash in on the current situation.

On the other hand, Visakhapatnam Collector too said that strong action will be taken against rumour-mongers. Rubbishing the rumours that the coronavirus patient in Vizag passed away, Mr Chand said that the 65-year-old is currently kept in isolation and undergoing treatment at Chest hospital in the city. Sharing more information, the Collector stated that 4000 beds have been set up for quarantine purposes in Visakhapatnam. With a person testing positive for coronavirus on Thursday, he informed that 115 teams have been deployed to conduct a door-to-door survey in certain areas of the city. Adding that the authorities have been taking measures to raise awareness on coronavirus, the Collector asked the public not to panic.