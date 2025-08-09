Andhra Premier League Season 4, organized by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), commenced at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag on 8 August 2025. This year’s grand launch was bigger and more entertaining, featuring phenomenal star appearances, guests, and live performances.

The opening ceremony of the Andhra Premier League was graced by Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and popular Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati, who is also the ambassador of APL, as the chief guests. Other delegates present at the event include TDP State President Palla Srinivas, TDP MPs K Appala Naidu, M Sribharat, BJP State Chief P Madhav, Andhra Cricket Association President and Member of Parliament Kesineni Sivanadh, and ACA Secretary Sana Satish. The inaugural ceremony featured high-energy performances by Tollywood actress Pragya Jaiswal, laser shows, and music director Sricharan Pakala, who composed the tune for the APL anthem this year.

The APL trophy was unveiled by the Union Aviaion Minister Rammohan Naidu and the brand ambassador, Dagubatti Venkatesh along with the captains of the seven participating teams.

Rammoham Naidu expressed his hope that season 4 of APL will serve as a platform for young cricket talent from rural regions. He pointed out the fact that there is no shortage of talent for cricket in the country and through tournaments like these, the talent have an opportunity to showcase their passion. Taking an example of the budding young player, Vaibhav Suryavanshi who played for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL this year and rose to represent India in the Under-19 category, the minister encouraged the players to challenge themselves with this platform.

ACA President Kesineni Sivanadh said that this season has more teams and matches, offering more room for players to boost their confidence. He also stated that players like Nitish Kumar and K Srikant Bharat will offer moral support to the players.

The opening match of Andhra Premier League Season 4 was between Kakinada Kings and Amaravati Royals, and the match was well-received with a large audience of cricket loving youths in the ACA-VDCA Stadium, Vizag.

