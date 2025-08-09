The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has plans to develop key locations in and around the city into theme-based cities, according to announcement made by VMRDA Commissioner KS Viswanathan and VMRDA Chairperson MV Pranav Gopal. The initiative, which will see the creation of self-sustaining urban clusters, each centred around a specific theme such as Information Technology & Innovation, Health & Wellness, Knowledge & Education, Tourism & Culture, Logistics & Trade, and Eco-Resilience.

Officials said the move is inspired by successful global city models and is part of a broader vision to boost Visakhapatnam’s economic, cultural, and environmental standing. Four such themed townships are planned in the initial phase, with Kothavalasa village in Bheemunipatnam mandal and Sontyam in Anandapuram already identified as two locations. Final site selection for the remaining two townships is in progress.

Each township will focus on attracting investments and skilled professionals in its chosen sector, backed by smart infrastructure and sustainable practices. State-of-the-art technology will be integrated to enhance services, ensure ease of living, and promote eco-friendly growth.

Job creation is a central goal, with projections estimating 5 to 6 lakh employment opportunities, potentially boosting local businesses and encouraging new entrepreneurs. The designs will also incorporate renewable energy solutions and efficient water management systems, aligning with green and blue economy principles.

To deliver the project, VMRDA plans to adopt a mix of public-private partnerships (PPP), Engineering-Procurement-Construction (EPC), and hybrid execution models. Urban planners, architects, and industry experts will be brought on board to ensure the plan’s success.

According to VMRDA, this initiative of developing theme-based cities in Visakhapatnam is expected to not only enhance quality of life for residents but also draw domestic and global investors, while keeping environmental sustainability, inclusivity, and active citizen participation at its core.

