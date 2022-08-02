As a part of celebrating 75 years of Independence, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Indian Railways and the Ministry of Education organised a tour for students of Andhra Pradesh to visit Punjab. 25 students from different schools in the state have been sent on a cultural and linguistic exchange tour from Vijayawada on Monday.

The Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat initiative launched by the Government of India aims to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different states and Union Territories through the concept of pairing. The states carry out activities to promote their traditions and culture through the areas of language learning, music, tourism & cuisine, sports and sharing of best practices, etc. Andhra Pradesh has been paired with Punjab as a part of this year’s celebrations.

Students from the Kendriya Vidyalaya High School, Zilla Parishad High School, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Navodaya Vidyalaya, and AP Model Schools from all districts boarded the Janmabhoomi Express accompanied by their teachers and under the guidance of Samagra Siksha Abhiyan, Department of School Education.

During this 5-day trip, students will be visiting museums, and monuments, participate in seminars and sports competitions and are expected to observe and learn from the culture of Punjab. The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav tour which was flagged off at the Vijayawada station of Andhra Pradesh by Station Director, PNB Prasad, stopped at Visakhapatnam before heading to Jalandhar, Punjab.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more information.