The YSR Congress Party swept the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh in 2019. While the party emerged victorious in 151 Assembly seats to attain a massive majority in the state, it won 23 Lok Sabha seats to have a major say in the Parliament as well. The party chief, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, swore in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on 30 May. He further inducted 25 Ministers into his cabinet, with five of them being given additional responsibility of the Deputy Chief Minister. The Andhra Pradesh Ministers list features people’s representatives from all the 13 districts of the state.

Andhra Pradesh Ministers: Dharmana Krishna Das (Srikakulam), Botcha Satyanarayana (Vizianagaram), Pushpa Sreevani (Vizianagaram), Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Vizag), Kurasala Kanna Babu (East Godavari), P Vishwaroop (East Godavari), Ch Ranganadha Raju (West Godavari), Taneti Vanitha (West Godavari), Alla Sri Venkateswara Rao (West Godavari), Perni Venkataramana (Krishna), Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Krishna), Vellampalli Srinivas (Krishna), Mekathoti Sucharita (Guntur), Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Prakasam), Adimulapu Suresh (Prakasam), Anil Kumar Yadav (Nellore), Mekapati Goutham Reddy (Nellore), Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Chittoor), K Narayana Swamy (Chittoor), Amzath Basha (Kadapa), B Rajendranath Reddy (Kurnool), Gummanuru Jayaram (Kurnool), Sankara Narayana (Anantapur), Mopidevi Venkataramana (MLC quota) (Guntur), Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose (MLC quota) (East Godavari)

Andhra Pradesh Ministers list with their portfolios

Name of the Minister Portfolio Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose Revenue, Stamps & Registration K.Narayana Swamy Excise, Commercial Taxes Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education Pushpasreevani Pamula Tribal Welfare Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari Minority Welfare Dharmana Krishna Das Roads & Buildings Botcha Satyananarayana Municipal Administration & Urban Development Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao Tourism, Culture & Youth Advancement Kurasala Kannababu Agriculture & Cooperation Viswarupu Pinipe Social Welfare Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju Housing Taneti Vanita Women & Child Welfare Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Perni Venkataramaiah Transport, I&PR Vellam Palli Srinivasa Rao Endowments Mekathoti Sucharitha Home & Disaster Management Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Animal Husbandry, Fisheries & Marketing Balineni Srinivas Reddy Energy, Forest, Environment, Science & Technology Audimulapu Suresh Education Anil Kumar Poluboina Irrigation (Water Resources) Mekapati Goutham Reddy Industries, Commerce, Information Technology Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy Panchayat Raj & Rural Development,Mines & Geology Buggana Rajendranath Finance & Planning, Legislative Affairs Gummanur Jayaram Labour, Employment, Training, Factories Malagundla Sankaranarayana B.C. Welfare

