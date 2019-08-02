Andhra Pradesh Ministers List 2019: 25 Cabinet Minister of AP, PDF download

The YSR Congress Party swept the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh in 2019. While the party emerged victorious in 151 Assembly seats to attain a massive majority in the state, it won 23 Lok Sabha seats to have a major say in the Parliament as well. The party chief, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, swore in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on 30 May. He further inducted 25 Ministers into his cabinet, with five of them being given additional responsibility of the Deputy Chief Minister. The Andhra Pradesh Ministers list features people’s representatives from all the 13 districts of the state.

Andhra Pradesh Ministers: Dharmana Krishna Das (Srikakulam), Botcha Satyanarayana (Vizianagaram), Pushpa Sreevani (Vizianagaram), Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Vizag), Kurasala Kanna Babu (East Godavari), P Vishwaroop (East Godavari), Ch Ranganadha Raju (West Godavari), Taneti Vanitha (West Godavari), Alla Sri Venkateswara Rao (West Godavari), Perni Venkataramana (Krishna), Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Krishna), Vellampalli Srinivas (Krishna), Mekathoti Sucharita (Guntur), Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Prakasam), Adimulapu Suresh (Prakasam), Anil Kumar Yadav (Nellore), Mekapati Goutham Reddy (Nellore), Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Chittoor), K Narayana Swamy (Chittoor), Amzath Basha (Kadapa), B Rajendranath Reddy (Kurnool), Gummanuru Jayaram (Kurnool), Sankara Narayana (Anantapur), Mopidevi Venkataramana (MLC quota) (Guntur), Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose (MLC quota) (East Godavari)

Andhra Pradesh Ministers list with their portfolios

Name of the Minister Portfolio
 Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose Revenue, Stamps & Registration
K.Narayana Swamy Excise, Commercial Taxes
Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education
Pushpasreevani Pamula Tribal Welfare
Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari Minority Welfare
Dharmana Krishna Das Roads & Buildings
Botcha Satyananarayana Municipal Administration & Urban Development
Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao Tourism, Culture & Youth Advancement
Kurasala Kannababu Agriculture & Cooperation
Viswarupu Pinipe Social Welfare
Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju Housing
Taneti Vanita Women & Child Welfare
Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs
Perni Venkataramaiah Transport, I&PR
Vellam Palli Srinivasa Rao Endowments
Mekathoti Sucharitha Home & Disaster Management
Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Animal Husbandry, Fisheries & Marketing
Balineni Srinivas Reddy Energy, Forest, Environment, Science & Technology
Audimulapu Suresh Education
Anil Kumar Poluboina Irrigation (Water Resources)
Mekapati Goutham Reddy Industries, Commerce, Information Technology
Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy Panchayat Raj & Rural Development,Mines & Geology
Buggana Rajendranath Finance & Planning, Legislative Affairs
Gummanur Jayaram Labour, Employment, Training, Factories
Malagundla Sankaranarayana B.C. Welfare

Click here to download the PDF of Andhra Pradesh ministers list and their portfolios.

