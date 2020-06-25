As coronavirus continues to spread unabated, Andhra Pradesh reported 477 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. As per the update released by the Health Department this afternoon, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has now surged to 10,884. For the first time, the state reported over 500 new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

As per the update released by the Health Department this afternoon, the newly reported COVID-19 cases include 477 from Andhra Pradesh, 69 from other states, and 7 foreign returnees. The update also revealed that while 7,69,319 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh so far, 8783 individuals from the state, 1730 individuals from other states, and 371 foreign returnees have tested positive for the deadly virus. 5760 cases are currently marked as active.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, 19,085 samples were tested in the state. In the said period, two patients in Kurnool, two in Krishna, two in Guntur, and one in East Godavari succumbed to COVID-19 taking the death toll in Andhra Pradesh to 136. Currently, Kurnool remains as the most-affected district by COVID-19 in the state with over 1500 cases.

On Wednesday, Visakhapatnam reported 41 new COVID-19 cases as the district tally reached 571. As of last evening, 320 cases were marked active while 247 individuals were discharged so far after testing negative for the virus. The death toll stood at 4.

India, on the other hand, recorded its biggest single-day jump with close to 17,000 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases across the nation has now risen to 4,73,105.