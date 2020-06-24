Vizag, on Wednesday, reported 41 new COVID-19 cases as the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district increased to 571. According to the report received this evening, 320 cases have been marked active while 247 individuals have been discharged so far after testing negative for the virus. The death toll stands at 4.

As per the latest COVID-19 report, 15 new containment zones have been identified in Vizag. Peda Ramabhadrapuram, Murali Nagar, Bhanoji Nagar, Diguva Relli Veedhi, Allipuram New, SVP Nagar, Kanchara Veedhi, Supreme Hotel, KRM Colony new, Srinagar (Zone II), NGGOs Colony, Baji Junction, P Thangedu, Jogivanipalem, Gudigundam have been demarcated as the new containment clusters. The number of very active containment clusters has risen to 45. While 46 clusters fall under the active category, 33 are being considered as dormant. As on Wednesday evening, 26 clusters in the district have been denotified after not reporting a new COVID-19 case for the past 28 days.

With the surge in the COVID-19 cases in Vizag district, the authorities have been demarcating the areas around the residences of the patients and implementing strict containment measures. In this regard, Asha Workers, Ward Volunteers, zonal commissioners, and all concerned personnel have been conducting door-to-door surveys in every house in the containment clusters.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday, reported 497 new COVID-19 cases to take the count to 10,331. With this, Andhra Pradesh has now become the tenth state in India to register COVID-19 cases in excess of 10,000.

Out of the newly recorded COVID-19 cases, 448 are from Andhra Pradesh, 37 are from other states while 12 are from other countries. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the state even saw 10 more patients succumbing to the deadly virus. Four in Kurnool, three in Krishna, two in Guntur, and one in Srikakulam passed away due to COVID-19.https://www.yovizag.com/andhra-pradesh-reports-497-new-covid-19-cases-count-crosses-10000/