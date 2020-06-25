The Andhra Pradesh government has partnered with the Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad to chalk out a road map for sustainable development in the state post the COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership was finalised with the agenda to revive economic growth in Andhra Pradesh, with ISB acting as the nodal agency, said Minister of Industries and Commerce Mekapati Goutham Reddy in a tweet on Thursday. The two parties will be working together through data-driven policy to ensure synchronous functioning of all departments that the Minister is currently responsible for.

Apart from the governance model, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Goutham Reddy also said that ISB will be forming an Advisory Council for the development of the state. The Minister stated that he was keen to witness the seamless functioning of various government departments for the development of the state. As part of the partnership, ISB will study the value chain of development perspectives in Andhra Pradesh including integrative public policies and organizational behaviour.

The ISB-Andhra Pradesh government partnership will be working towards attracting investments for industrial development in the state, customized to local grants. Minister Goutham Reddy said ISB’s expertise would help AP learn from the experiences of other states in India and structure incentives accordingly in order to attract better investments.

ISB would also be working on building a system to record the skill sets of migrants returning to work, to assess the gap between skills and available jobs in post-pandemic times. This will help the Andhra Pradesh government to design public investments in order to maximize employment opportunities for returning migrant populations. The system will be able to address the skills gap effectively, and help in attracting investments based on the availability of local skilled workers stated an official note.