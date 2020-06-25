Amid the ongoing pandemic, the reopening of movie theatres still seems like a faraway dream. With uncertainty looming over theatrical releases of movies, OTT Platforms have stepped up and began streaming impressive content for the past few months. As you sit back and wait for the weekend, here is the list of latest movies and web series on Amazon Prime, Netflix, and other OTTs, for you to grab a tub of popcorn and watch away.

Movies and web series you can watch this weekend on Amazon Prime, Netflix, and other OTTs:

#1 Kappela

This debut directorial of the National award-winning actor, Muhammad Mustafa follows the story of Jessy, who accidentally dials Vishnu’s number and ends up falling in love. The drama unravels as a stranger named Roy walks into their lives. This Malayalam film which had its theatrical release in March opened to rave reviews for its sensitive portrayal of sex trafficking, one of the most serious issues that young girls and women have been facing in society since time immemorial.

Where to watch: Netflix

#2 Aarya

Created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, Aarya is an adaptation of Dutch thriller Penoza. Featuring an impressive Sushmita Sen in the lead, the series follows the journey of Aarya Sareen, who loses her husband and inherits dangerous debt. Amidst the chaotic world of guns and gangsters, the circumstances force the woman to muster up the courage to stand for herself and her family. While the classic old-school cliff hangers at the end of each episode serve their sole purpose of creating a desire to know more, Sen’s acting prowess as a grieving wife, scared mother, hurt friend, diplomatic daughter, drug dealer, businesswoman, and keeper of secrets is definitely the USP of the series.

Where to watch: Hotstar

#3 Bulbbul

Produced by Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, Bulbbul has been the talk of the town,, ever since its trailer dropped online. The supernatural drama set in the late 1800s in rural Bengal, tells the story of a man who returns home after several years to find his brother’s child bride now grown up in his ancestral village. If you are game for delving deeper into the dark corners of mystic folklore and glorious mansions, Bulbbul will not fail to surprise you.

Where to watch: Netflix

#4 Krishna and his Leela

Bankrolled by Suresh Productions, Krishna and his Leela, is the first-ever Telugu movie that had a direct OTT release. This romantic comedy, directed by Kshanam-fame Ravikanth Perepu, stars Siddu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor, and Shalini Vadnikatti in the lead roles.

Where to watch: Netflix

#5 Rasbhari

Starring Swara Bhasker, Rasbhari is a story set in the small town of Meerut. It follows the journey of a young boy Nand who falls in love with his English teacher. Soon after, the teenager soon discovers that his teacher has an alter-ego named Rasbhari, who is a seductress. Also starring Rashmi Agdekar, Pradyuman Singh, Neelu Kohli, and Chitranjan Tripathi, the web series explores issues like patriarchy and suppression of female sexuality.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

#6 Bhonsle

Bhonsle, Manoj Bajpayee’s 2018 periodic drama movie is all set to have it’s world premiere on Sony LIV on 26 June 2020. Directed by Devashish Makhija, the movie traverses the story of a terminally-ill Maharashtrian cop, Bhonsle, retired against his will. He finds himself forging an unlikely companionship with a 23-year-old North-Indian girl and her little brother. While the raging conflict of Maharashtrian politicians’ violence against the state of North-Indian migrants reaches his doorstep, the man picks up his final battle. Premiered in the ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’ section of the Busan International Film Festival, the film garnered appreciation at several other festivals.

Where to watch: Sony LIV