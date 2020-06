Vizag has been witnessing an increase in the number of coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. The district tally stood at 571, as 41 new cases were reported on Wednesday. With the coronavirus cases surging in Vizag district, the authorities have been demarcating areas of coronavirus incidence as containment zones. Furthermore, restrictions on the activity and movement in the region are being imposed in these zones. Currently, there are 124 containment zones identified in Vizag. The containment zones list in Vizag further classified as Very Active Clusters, Active Clusters, and Dormant Clusters.

The aforementioned categories indicate the status of the demarcated areas. If a case has been reported in an area in the past six days, then the cluster will be categorised under very active. If a COVID-19 case hasn’t been reported in a containment zone/cluster in the past 6-14 days, it comes under the active category. Likewise, if a containment cluster doesn’t register a coronavirus case in the past 14 days, the zone will be placed under the dormant category. Further, the authorities have also denotified 26 clusters so far. The list of containment zones in Vizag is as follows:

Very Active Clusters: (45)

Dandu Bazar, Jalaripeta (One Town), Anakapalle (Urban), Sathyanarayanapuram, Ram Nagar (Zone 4). Dibbapalem, Appugarh, Ramji Estate, Palli Veedhi, Peda Jalaripeta, Appannapalem, Ranga Street, Kirlampudi Layout 2, Ram Nagar (Zone 3), Dwaramvari Veedhi, Adarsh Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Muslim Thatichetlapalem, Sai Ram Nagar, Tenneti Nagar, Vepula Veedi Wood Peta, Kailash Nagar, Ramchandra Nagar, Bheem Nagar, Kolluru Mansion, Prasanthi Nagar, Cherlopalem, Chaitanya Nagar, MB Patnam, GK Veedhi Police quarters, Peda Rambhadrapuram, Murali Nagar, Bhanoji Nagar, Diguva Relli Veedi, Allipuram, SVP Nagar, Kanchara Veedhi, Supreme Hotel, KRM Colony, Srinagar Colony (Zone 2), NGGOs Colony, Baji Junction, P Thangedu, Jogivanipalem, and Gudigundam.

Active Clusters: (46)

Bowluvada, Indira Colony (Sriharipuram), Sai Ram Colony (Madhurawada), Rebaka, Ex-Servicemen Colony, Sivajipalem, Bharath Nagar, Swatantra Nagar, VUDA Colony Pedagantyada, Nandagiri Nagar, Kanaka Durga Nagar Arilova, Srinivas Nagar (Simhachalam), Kundram, Sai Ram Colony (New Gajuwaka), Dhanimireddy Veedhi, Gajula Veedi, Devinagar Kothuru, Adarsh Nagar (BS Layout), Kothapalem, Janatha Colony Malkapuram, Prakash Nagar Malkapuram, Veduruwada, Kattupalem, Ponagalipaka, ITI Junction Kancharapalem, Official Colony, Kirlumpudi Layout, Nathavaram, Pavan Residency (Gopalapatnam), Oxygen Towers, East Point Colony, VUDA Colony Madhavadhara, Yeguvapeta, Annavaram, Balaji Nagar, TPT Colony, Happy Homes, ASR Nagar, Gotlam, Kothapalem (Yelamanchili), Chintapalli, Kothajalaripeta, Porugupalem, Central Jail quarters, Rangireejuveedi, and North Extension Layout (Seethammadhara).

Dormant Clusters: (33)

Relli Veedhi, Neelamma Vepachettu (MGM), Gnanapuram, Chittiboyinapalem, Gayatri Nagar (PM Palem), Chinnodupalem, Duggapuvanipalem, Sathavahana Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Penugollu, Chinnababu Colony (Thummapala), Rayudu Peta (Batlapudi), Gavara Jaggayyapalem (Sheela Nagar), Sriram Nagar Colony, Santhi Nagar (Aganampudi), Kondayyavalasa (Aganampudi), Sai Nagar (Duvvada), Ummalada, Munagapaka, Trinadhapuram (Malkapuram), Devaram (Nakkapalli), Sabbavaram, Peda Mushidiwada, Konempalem, Shanti Nagar, Pleasant Valley, Sujata Nagar, Upparapalli, Dayal Nagar, Narsapuram, Old Vadlapudi, AKC Colony, and Mangavaram.

Latest list of containment zones in Vizag: