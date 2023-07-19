Today, the historical Andhra Medical College (AMC) in Visakhapatnam celebrates its centenary foundation day. Known to be one of the oldest medical educational institutions in the country, the AMC boasts a rich history and celebrated alumni. Marking the centenary of the glorified institution set during the colonial era, here is a brief history of AMC.

Andhra Medical College, originally known as Vizagapatam Medical College, was established in Visakhapatnam in response to the Telugu-speaking people’s requests to the Madras Government for a medical college in the Telugu districts. The proposal was taken into active consideration in 1920, and the college was finally founded in 1923. Initially, it operated from the building constructed for the Medical School, which was built by Smt Gode Chitti Janakayyamma, wife of Gode Narayana Gajapathi Rao, a local Zamindar, and completed in 1909.

On 1 July 1923, the college officially opened its doors, and Lt Col Frederick Jasper Anderson became its first Principal. The first batch of students consisted of 32 individuals, and departments like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Anatomy, and Physiology were established. The college was formally inaugurated on 19 July 1923 by Diwan Bahadur Raja Panuganti Ramarayaningar, Minister for local self-government. It was affiliated to Madras University initially, but after the establishment of Andhra University in 1926-27, the affiliation shifted to the latter.

The college steadily grew, and new buildings were constructed, including the Pathology, Bacteriology, and Hygiene Block, which was opened in 1927. By 1928, the first batch of medical students graduated from the college. Efforts were made to accommodate female students, and a hostel for women students was constructed. Despite facing challenges such as limited accommodation, equipment, and laboratory facilities, the college continued to work effectively. Over the years, the faculty and facilities expanded, improving the college’s overall performance and increasing the number of students.

In 1940, the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University proposed renaming the college as Andhra Medical College, a name that was officially adopted by the Government through a Gazette notification on 29 February 1940. Today, as Andhra Medical College completes 100 years, it stands as a prestigious institution in Visakhapatnam, contributing significantly to medical education and healthcare in the region.

