Despite the winter season entering the cusp phase and 30-plus temperatures gradually taking over, seasonal flu has been fast-spreading at a bothersome pace, worrying many, including doctors and health experts. Although the winter-borne cold and cough are a yearly concern, the flu this time is proving to be a prolonged one, says Dr Baparao, an ENT doctor in Vizag. Having dealt with countless flu patients over the last few months, the 46-year-old doctor weighed in with his insights into the ongoing infection spree in the city.

Interacting with Yo! Vizag, Dr Baparao remarked about the prevailing flu situation in the city and said that every two out of three are diagnosed with a cold and cough. “Winter provides favourable conditions for seasonal flu to spread at a quick pace. But, over time, the viruses have gained strength to prolong past the season,” he commented. Baparao informed that the reason for this extended run is yet to be ascertained while adding that it can also be attributed to the decrease in immunity due to COVID-19.

Speaking about the after-effects of the COVID-19 infection, the Vizag-based ENT doctor stated that there has been a noticeable decline in immunity levels among the infected. Further, he added, “The black fungus was equally prevalent in the city and sent waves of fear with hospital beds filling up in no time.” Baparao remarked that the vaccinations, though were a catalyst in fighting the virus, will have long-term effects in the forms of hair fall, heart risks, autoimmune disorders, and others. However, he affirmed that these after-effects are rarely seen and are not a matter of concern.

Basic precautions such as frequently cleansing hands and facewash are mandatory regardless of the outdoor conditions, prescribes Dr Baparao. “Though wearing masks and disinfecting daily wear are not must-and-shoulds any more, the public must consciously free their hands and face of any dust particles that might allow bacteria to infect them.” He opines that overcare and confining oneself to protected spaces to stay safe from sicknesses are also the reasons behind low immunity. “If we closely observe, street vendors, fishermen, and those with increased outdoor exposure were the least affected section during the pandemic”, he supported his statement.

Recently, the Indian Medical Association has issued guidelines to fight the ongoing spread of infection. It stated that cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, fever, and body pains are some of the commonly seen symptoms. “For prevention of infection, avoid crowded places, practice good hand and respiratory hygiene”, said IMA’s statement.

