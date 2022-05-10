All flights flying to and from Visakhapatnam have been cancelled due to the severe cyclonic storm Asani passing by the coast of Andhra Pradesh. The storm which is centred approximately 400km southeast of Visakhapatnam is expected to weaken over the next 24 hours.

The Visakhapatnam International Airport authority has informed that all commercial flights flying to and from the city stand cancelled up to 7 pm today. Further updates will be handed out depending on the weather condition added the Deputy Terminal Manager. All Indigo flights, 23 arrivals and 23 departures stand cancelled. Additionally, Air Asia flights I5 711/712 travelling to Delhi also stand cancelled. ALL Air India flights have also been cancelled for the day.

The cyclone Asani, which is currently moving at a wind speed of 40-50 kmph, is likely to move further north-westwards till Tuesday before making a recurve to the northeast side, off the Odisha coast.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rains in parts of East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts. The Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam, has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea for two days until cyclone Asani makes a pass. High sea conditions are likely to prevail over the west-central and south Bay of Bengal. Additionally, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority has also suspended all activity from today.

The residents of Vizag however have heaved a sigh of relief from the scorching summer heat. The AP Government has reportedly kept five disaster relief teams on standby to meet any contingencies. Coast guards have been stationed to keep tourists away from the sea along with adequate emergency relief material.

Stay tuned for more such city updates.