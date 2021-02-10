Vizag citizens were in for a pleasant surprise when Tollywood actor Sharwanand joined the city’s traffic police in the traffic awareness program conducted at the Kali Mata temple premises in RK Beach road on 9 February.

Sharwanand, who was visiting Visakhapatnam for the shooting of his next film was more than willing to attend the program organised by Vizag city police. Addressing the press, Sharwanand said, “The work done by the city police is truly commendable, statistically 25% of road accident victims are people on bikes. With the causes being not wearing a helmet, driving under influence of alcohol, and speeding, the city urges its citizen to be cautious on roads.”

Recalling his time Vizag before his stardom, Sharwanand said that he trusts citizens of Vizag to be safe and abide by the traffic rules. During the program, few motorists got a chance to interact and gain awareness on the use of helmet from the talented actor. Police officials including ACP (CCS) Sravan Kumar, ACP (East) Harshita Chandra were a couple among others who attended the event.

In light of increasing traffic on the roads of Vizag, the city’s police force has come up with various innovative awareness programs, educating the general public on proper traffic etiquette. One such initiative taken up by the city police is Surakshita Prayanam, under which the police plan on conducting counseling and awareness camps on traffic violations across the city. Earlier this month, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Ch Adinarayana, informed that as many as 101 police personnel were drawn to the traffic wing for an exercise conducting for the said cause.