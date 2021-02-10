Inspired by the theme parks in Hyderabad, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is chalking out plans to set up similar ones in Vizag. In this regard, GVMC Commissioner, Dr G Srijana (IAS), held a review meeting to discuss various proposals to develop the city.

It may be recalled that a state-level delegation, including officials from the GVMC, visited Hyderabad and Indore on a study tour. During the visit, the GVMC Commissioner made note of impressive initiatives taken up by the respective civic bodies. Mrs Srijana observed that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has transformed vacant lands into attractive theme parks across the city. The Municipal Corporation has been nurturing the environment with vegetable and herbal gardens in those parks. Taking a cue from Hyderabad, the GVMC Commissioner has directed Horticulture AD, M Damodhara Rao, to identify lands under the green belt in Vizag for the initiative. She further asked Mr Rao to prepare a master plan to develop these unique theme parks by prioritising organic cultivation.

Apart from the proposed theme parks in Vizag, the GVMC has also decided to set up a bio-methanisation plant, in line with the ones at Indore. The civic body is also planning to adopt a few other initiatives implemented at Indore, including 100 percent coverage of underground drainage system, geofencing system, and three separate chambers in garbage collection vehicles — dry, wet, and hazardous.

GVMC Additional Commissioner, Ramani, GVMC AD Sanyasi Rao, Chief Engineer, M Venkateswara Rao, Chief Medical Officer (Health), Dr KSLG Sastry, Examiner of Accounts, M Mangapati Rao, Chief City Planning Officer, Vidyullata, Horticulture AD, M Damodhara Rao, Supervising Engineer (Mechanical Department), Samson Raju, Executive Engineer, Chiranjeevi, and other officials were present at the meeting.