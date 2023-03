An accident occurred in the oven section of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, where a bucket carrying coke fell and was destroyed after the rope broke. This incident resulted in damage to nearby equipment and an estimated loss of Rs 2 crore, according to labour leaders. However, no injuries were reported, and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant officials have initiated an investigation regarding the accident.

