The ACB officials, on Tuesday, 11 July 2023, red-handedly caught an employee of a ward secretariat in Visakhapatnam for allegedly accepting a bribe from a person who applied for a name change in the property tax records. According to the ACB officials, M Somu Naidu, a resident of the 79th ward in the city, applied for a change of name in the property tax records at the Prasanthi Nagar ward secretariat.

He sought enrolment of his name, replacing that of his mother. Naidu also applied for enrollment of the names of his relatives for payment of tax for three houses constructed recently. The administrative secretary of the ward secretariat, D Bhaskara Rao, has allegedly demanded Rs 40,000 for clearing the files. However, when Somu Naidu expressed his inability to pay such a big amount, the employee settled for Rs 20,000 and struck a deal.

The applicant later brought the issue to the notice of the ACB in Visakhapatnam, who laid a trap and caught the ward secretariat employee while he was accepting Rs 20,000.

Last month, the ACB officials arrested four persons, including a senior auditor and a data entry operator, of the area accounts office, CDA (NAVY) in Visakhapatnam, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 26,000 from a contractor. Following reliable information, the ACB laid a trap and caught the four wrongdoing employees.

