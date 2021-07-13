Indian Army is conducting a recruitment rally for 2021 in Visakhapatnam. The Indian Army jobs rally is being conducted for 6 districts of Andhra Pradesh, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vizag, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Yanam district of Puducherry. The application process is completely online, and interested applicants can visit their official website to apply.

The Indian Army notification is for all Army Soldier Trades and falls under the Central Government Jobs category. The recruitment application form is open from 20 June 2021 till 03 August 2021. Here is how you can apply online.

Selection Process

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Medical

Common Entrance Examination (CEE)

Admit Card

After applying online, Admit Cards will be issued to the candidates. Applicants can download the Admit Card from the website from 9 August 2021. Candidates are required to report at the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, Visakhapatnam, for Screening Process and Physical Fitness Test on the date and venue indicated on the Admit Card.

Report Centre

Keeping in mind the pandemic situation, candidates will be directed to report to four different report centres, in order to avoid large gatherings at one place. These four centres will be in close vicinity of the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Vizag. Batches of 500 each per day will be asked to report at a centre. These Report Centres shall issue Rally Tokens to the candidates for participation in the rally. Details of the Report Centres will be uploaded on the ‘Join Indian Army’ website separately after the issue of the Admit Cards. Candidates can also check the details of their Report Centre and date from the Army Recruitment Office, Visakhapatnam or on the telephone number 0891-2754680 & 0891-2756959.

Rally Centre

The Indian Army Recruitment rally would be conducted at the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam from 16 August 2021 to 31 August 2021.

CCE Syllabus

When the physical examination is done, eligible candidates will have to go through the written examination called Common Entrance Examination (CEE). Here is the CEE syllabus.

Read the official recruitment rally notification here.