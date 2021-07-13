The third week of July has begun well in Visakhapatnam, with early morning showers taking place on Monday as well as Tuesday. Due to this, the temperatures dropped down in the city, hovering around 26 degrees Celsius. And as per the weather forecast, more of the same can be expected for the rest of the week and the majority of the month.

This year, the Southwest monsoon has arrived slightly late, with less than normal rainfall witnessed in the month of June. But we are being well-compensated in July, where the rainfall is predicted to be normal, indicating the onset of the monsoon.

According to the weather forecast for the coming one week by the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) in Visakhapatnam, cloudy skies along with irregular showers are predicted from Tuesday, 13 July 2021 to Saturday, 17 July 2021. After that, a largely cloudy sky with a slight possibility of rain is predicted on Sunday, 18 July 2021 and Monday, 19 July 2021.

On Tuesday, wind speeds are expected to be as high as 65 kmph along the Northern Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coast. The rainfall on the day is likely to continue till evening. In this regard, a warning has been issued to all the fishermen residing in these areas, asking them not to venture into the sea on Tuesday.

Light Showers likely to continue till evening in #Vizag City🌧️

Going to be very cool day. No Sunshine Possible!! — VIZAG Weatherman⚡ (@VizagWeather247) July 13, 2021

With the onset of the monsoon in Vizag, the people can finally breathe a sigh of relief from the relentless heat. As a bonus, a rain-soaked Vizag presents a lot of photography opportunities as you will realise while scrolling through social media.