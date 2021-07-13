JioMart, which began testing its home delivery service in the suburbs of Mumbai, has been accepting orders in Vizag since March 2020. Launching its services across India, an executive officer at JioMart wrote on Twitter, “Never waste a crisis, they say! Big town or small, JioMart delivers in over 200 towns”.

JioMart’s entry into Vizag came at a time when the whole city was locked indoors because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Due to the restrictions imposed, because of the pandemic, JioMart’s offerings of fresh foods, pulses, packaged foods, household cleaning items, pet food, etc., were quite beneficial to Vizagites.

While JioMart might be considered as just another retail platform, shopping over the website, or the app, wouldn’t be a hassle. The only difference being, it lets you order groceries online from your local Kirana store. Currently, one can place orders from the nearby JioMart Kirana Store in Vizag by logging on to JioMart’s website or by using the WhatsApp number provided.

How does it work?

The JioMart grocery orders must be placed before 5 pm on any given day. Within 48 hours of placing your order, the order would be available at the customer’s nearest JioMart Kirana Store for pickup.

How to order on the JioMart website?

Visit the official website – www.jiomart.com

Enter the 6 digit pin code to grant access to your location

Sign up using your mobile number

Add products to your cart & proceed to checkout

Track the order after payment

How to order using the WhatsApp number?

Add JioMart’s WhatsApp no. +918850008000 and notify JioMart with a ‘Hi’

A link, valid for 30 minutes, is sent to the registered mobile number

Follow the link and select the locality based on the pincode

After entering the details, a catalogue of products is made available to order from

Add products to the cart & proceed to checkout

The final order is forwarded to the local Kirana store along with the customer’s details

Order summary & a bill is generated and sent to you

You will also be notified once the grocery shop is ready with the order

Delivery & Payment

Jio supports various e-wallets like Paytm, PhonePe, JioMoney and MobiKwik, net banking options, along with credit/debit card, and Cash On Delivery (COD).

For the COD option, if the order value is less than Rs. 750, a nominal delivery fee of Rs. 25 will be added. All orders above Rs. 750 have free delivery. On delivery, you can pay in cash or online using the website.

Orders placed would also be available within 48 hours at the customer’s nearest JioMart Kirana Store for pickup.

Benefits of ordering from JioMart in Vizag

50,000+ grocery products

No minimum order

No questions asked return policy

Express delivery

Buy at your favorite local Kirana store at ease

Now that you know how JioMart works, order your favorite groceries from the comfort of your home. Happy shopping!