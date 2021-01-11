While last year proved to be a breakthrough year for OTT platforms, 2021 too promises a lot of excitement in store. Here are 9 upcoming Indian web series on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, other OTTs we are eagerly looking forward to in 2021.

#1 Gullak 2

Annu, Aman, Annu ki mummy, and Annu ke papa are set to win us all over again. TVF’s heartwarming Gullak will be making its way to the digital world with its second season in the next week. After totally falling in love with the family’s anecdotes in the first season, we eagerly await what the series has to offer this time around.

Streaming from: 15 January

Where to watch: SonyLIV

#2 Tandav

Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Zeeshan Ayub, and many others join forces for Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming political thriller Tandav. With the platform already hitting the nail with the likes of Breathe, The Family Man, and Paatal Lok, the stakes surrounding Tandav have been high and the recently released trailer does no harm to the expectations.

Streaming from: 15 January

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#3 The Family Man 2

After garnering a huge fan base with its first season, The Family Man will be making a comeback with its second season this February. Promising a lot more action, thrills, and twists this time around, the show also has South Indian star Samantha Akkineni in a crucial role.

Streaming from: 12 February

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#4 11th Hour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ahavideoIN (@ahavideoin)

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, 11th Hour is an upcoming Telugu series that is touted to be a corporate thriller. The show will be marking Tamannaah Bhatia’s first web series in Telugu and given Praveen Sattaru’s previous works such as PSV Garuda Vega and Chandamama Kathalu, 11th Hour promises to keep us hooked this festive season.

Streaming from: Sankranti

Where to watch: Aha

#5 Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Directed by Nikhil Advani, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 narrates a fictionalised version of the terror attack that took place in Mumbai on 26 November 2008. The upcoming series stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Mohit Raina among others. The recently released first look of the series has definitely got us intrigued.

Streaming from: March

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#6 November Story

Wrapped up shoot for November Story today! It’s been such an exciting project for me and I can’t wait for you guys to binge watch this nail biting series which releases soon on @DisneyPlusHS Can’t thank my team enough for this incredibly memorable journey 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/CexzCyFL2p — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) January 7, 2021

November Story will be marking Tamannaah Bhatia’s second web series in the year, after 11th hour. Touted to be a nail-biting series, the series is expected to be soon released on Disney+Hotstar. The actress recently tweeted that she wrapped up the shoot for the series

Streaming from: Date yet to be announced

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

#7 Delhi Crime season 2

Based on a horrific gang rape case in the national capital, the series follows the Delhi police investigate their way to finding the perpetrators of the crime. Featuring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and Rajesh Tailang among others, this Richie Mehta directorial caught the audience’s attention with its raw and hard-hitting narrative. Recently, this Netflix original even won International Emmy in the ‘Best Drama’ category.

Streaming from: Date yet to be announced

Where to watch: Netflix

#8 Made In Heaven season 2

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Made in Heaven, a wedding agency catering to the upper class, offers a glimpse into the lives of the Delhi elite, revealing some dark truths beyond the glittery exteriors of their existence. With the first season catching our imagination, we are certainly looking forward to the second season later this year.

Streaming from: Date yet to be announced

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#9 Asur season 2

A unique crime thriller that questions the mysticism of religion, Asur is a story of two forensic experts. It is a psychological thriller that chases a brutal serial killer set in the backdrop of Varanasi. The series has been applauded for a refreshing storyline and the ability of its makers to keep the audience glued to their seats.

Streaming from: Date yet to be announced

Where to watch: Voot