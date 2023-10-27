With much anticipation, Friday is here which means it’s time to catch up on some OTT content. The final weekend of October is packed with some great releases on OTT from thrilling horror flicks to comedy and animated dramas. The gloomy winter weather calls for a movie night, or even a movie marathon this weekend. Grab yourselves some popcorn and Coca-Cola, and get going!

Here is a list of new releases on OTT today you should be excited about.

Changure Bangaru Raja

Directed by Satish Varma, Changure Bangaru Raja is a Telugu comedy-drama starring Karthik Rathnam, Satya, Ravi Babu, Ajay, and others in plot-defining roles. The film follows a youth who finds valuable gemstones in his village. How a gang chasing these valuable gems changes his course forms the crux.

OTT platform: ETV Win

Koozhangal

Konzhangal, a Tamil drama directed by Vinothraj PS and starring Chella Pandi and Karuththadaiyaan, portrays a poignant tale. In the film, a young boy embarks on a journey alongside his abusive and alcoholic father, seeking his mother who fled the domestic turmoil. Their quest unfolds against a backdrop of raw emotions and challenging circumstances, offering a compelling narrative of family and survival.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Consecration

Consecration, a horror thriller directed by Christopher Smith and starring Jena Malone, Danny Huston, and more, delves into a chilling mystery. Grace’s journey begins with her priest brother’s supposed suicide, leading her to a remote Scottish convent where he met his demise. Fueled by scepticism toward the Church’s explanation, she unravels a sinister tale of murder, sacrilege, and a deeply unsettling revelation about her own identity.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Peddha Kapu

Featuring debutante Virat Karrna as the lead character, Srikanth Addala wrote and directed Peddha Kapu, a Telugu action drama. The movie follows the rise of a young command man in a society driven by caste, creed, and politics.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red

This is a 43-minute animated flick from the Marvel Cinema Universe, where the world’s favourite superheroes are seen in a new LEGO avatar. When both heroes and villains start to disappear mysteriously, the Avengers jump into action to save them.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club

Directed by Lee Hyukrae, Yellow Door is a Korean sociocultural docufilm featuring Choi Jong-tae, Bong Joon Ho, Lim Hoon-a, Lee Dong-hoon, and others. The documentary features members of the Yellow Door Film Club. How they recollect their forgotten camaraderie and dive into nostalgia when they find Bong Jo Hoon’s unreleased gem is shown in this film.

OTT platform: Netflix

Sister Death

Sister Death is a chilling horror-thriller and a spin-off to Veronica, a film that created hype for being the scariest horror film of all time. The film charts to origin of Sister Narcisa, the nun who scared the audiences in Veronica.

OTT platform: Netflix

Yaaro

Directed by Sandeep Sai, Yaaro is a Tamil thriller featuring Venkat Reddy and Upasana RC in the lead roles. The plot follows John, an architect, who leads a nonchalant life alone in his lavish villa. But the appearance of strange persons, recurring nightmares, and deaths around him disrupt his peace. His life takes a turn when he discovers the footage of two men murdering a person.

OTT platform: Aha

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents: The Confession

Starring Allan Souza Lima, Carla Diaz, Barbara Colen, and others, this is a Spanish suspense thriller inspired by Brazil’s most shocking crime. The plot follows the murder of the Richthofen couple by their daughter, Suzane. It delves into the past and how Sunzae’s boyfriend helped her execute the crime.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which one of these OTT releases today you are waiting to watch this weekend. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.