The first day of September brought about devastation for several areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Vijayawa, in particular, bore quite a hit as floods submerged areas of the city, damaged critical infrastructure, and left people stranded. During this critical time, Visakhapatnam quickly mobilized to provide aid and relief to those affected. From preparing food to donating money, district administration, educational institutions, and various organisations and individuals stepped up to offer help. Here are nine notable ways Vizag extended its support to the Vijayawada flood relief operations:

1. Andhra University

The teaching and non-teaching staff of Andhra University decided to donate their one-day basic salary to the flood relief fund. University Vice-Chancellor G Sasibhushana Rao confirmed this decision after a meeting held on 3 September, highlighting the institution’s commitment to helping those in need.

2. Vizag East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu

Vizag East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu took swift action by sending essential supplies to flood-hit areas. He personally funded the dispatch of 24,000 water bottles, 1,500 milk breads, and biscuits to support the affected families. He also encouraged the public to contribute generously to the relief efforts.

3. Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ)

AMTZ, a key medical technology hub in Andhra Pradesh, contributed life-saving medical equipment to support flood victims. Additionally, the AMTZ staff pledged to donate one day’s salary toward relief efforts, showcasing the collective commitment of the organization.

4. GVMC

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) played a significant role in providing hands-on assistance in Vijayawada. They deployed 1,400 sanitation workers, 16 sanitary inspectors, two assistant medical officers, and eight assistant engineers, along with seven drinking water tanker lorries and a water pumping machine. GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar personally supervised the relief efforts in Ward 64, overseeing food and water distribution went smoothly.

5. Hare Krishna Movement

Hare Krishna Movement, an NGO, also came to aid Vijayawada’s flood-affected victims. Touchstone Charities Visakhapatnam, an initiative of Hare Krishna Movement, launched a major flood relief operation in partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh. Since 3 September, they have been doing Annadana Seva, through which they sent nourishing meals to Vijayawada.

They also partnered with Divis Labs to deliver daily meals to over 1,70,000 flood victims for five consecutive days. Additionally, they joined hands with Megha Engineering and Infrastructures (MEIL) to continue their food distribution program. Reportedly, they are working together and providing about one lakh meals daily to the victims.

6. GITAM University

GITAM (Deemed to be) University extended its support by preparing and dispatching food packets for 50,000 flood victims.

7. Eastern Naval Command Rescue Operations

Indian Navy’s Eastern Naval Command (ENC), based in Visakhapatnam, launched a swift response by deploying two helicopters and one Dornier aircraft to rescue 22 stranded individuals. They also air-dropped 710 kilograms of food packets to those in isolated flood zones, providing critical aid to those unable to reach relief centers.

8. Vizag Volunteers

A team of 80 volunteers from Vizag partnered with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, Hare Krishna Movement, to prepare, pack, and transport 30,000 food packets to flood-affected areas.

9. Simhachalam Devsthanam

The Simhachalam Temple Trust stepped up by providing around 20,000 food packets to flood victims.

Through various means, Vizag came together to support its neighbouring city, Vijayawada, in this time of crisis. Should you like to be a part of the Vijayawada flood relief efforts, you can donate to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help out.

