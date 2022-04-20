Wanna have fun but cannot step out because of the heat? Bother not, because a number of movies are making their entry into the OTT platforms and you are sure to be entertained by them. This April, several movies are set for their releases on Netflix and if you have a subscription check these out without any delay. From crime thrillers to romantic movies, they have it all.

Check out the 8 April Netflix releases that are totally worth your time and subscription fee.

Evariki Talavanchadu (E.T)

Starring Suriya and Priyanka Arul Mohan, E.T was directed by Pandiraj. This movie was initially released in the theatres on 10 March 2022 and had a good run at the box office. The plot revolves around a lawyer who turns judge and sets on a mission to capture a gang of men who blackmail women with videos of them. E.T was released on Netflix on 7 April. This movie is available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

The In Between

The In Between is an American sci-fi romantic film directed by Arie Posin. Starring Joey King and Kyle Allen in the lead roles, the plot of the movie revolves around a couple separated by death, trying to connect to have the ending they desire. The movie had an initial theatrical release on 11 February 2022.

Dancing on the Glass

Dancing on the Glass is a Spanish drama directed by Jota Linares. The movie stars Maria Pedraza and Paula Losada in the lead roles. Portraying the lives of two ballerinas, the plot revolves around the friendship that develops among them. The movie is available in English, Spanish, Hindi languages.

Yaksha- Ruthless Operations

This movie is a South Korean spy action thriller, starring Sol Kyung-gu, Park He-soo, and Yang Dong-Keun in prominent roles. Yaksha: Ruthless Operations revolves around a leader of an espionage agency’s secret operation and a prosecutor. The movie was directed by Na Hyeon.

Metal Lords

Metal Lords is a musical comedy-drama, starring Joe Manganiello, Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth, and others in prominent roles. The plot revolves around boys trying to form a metal band for the Battle of Bands. Metal Lords was directed by Peter Sollett and written by DB Weiss.

Battle: Freestyle

Battle: Freestyle is a Norwegian dance-based film set in Paris. This movie was directed by Ingvild Soderlind and stars Lisa Teige, Fabian Svegaard, and Ellen Dorrit Petersen. The plot revolves around a girl whose dance group advances to the finals of a global dance competition in France. She is torn between the love of her dancing partner and longing for her estranged mother.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

One of the most awaited OTT releases this April, the Alia Bhatt starrer is set to Netflix by a storm. This movie was initially released in theatres on 25 February 2022 in Hindi and Telugu languages. The biopic was among controversies as the family members of late Gangubai Kothewali lashed out at director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an inappropriate portrayal of the character. Nevertheless, Alia Bhatt has received huge applause for her strong performance.

Release date: 26 April

Mishan Impossible

Initially released on 1 April, the movie stars Tapsee Pannu as a journalist. The plot starts with three kids who aim to capture Dawood Ibrahim for the prize money announced for him. How they get into trouble in the process and how Tapsee saves the is the rest of the story. Mishan Impossible was directed by Swaroop RSJ.

Release date: 29 April