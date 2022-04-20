Vizag is always brimming with parties and events, as the people here love entertainment. In addition, summer is here, which means more family time with many holidays around. The city is all ready to host a few interesting events, which are sure to get you excited. From stargazing to famous bands making their debut, check which of these events in Vizag you will be attending this April.

Here is a list of events happening in Vizag this April:

#1 Night Sky Stories – The Photonomy Workshop

Interested in astronomy, space, and celestial objects? This is the perfect event for you. The best escape from the bustling city is to view the Milky Way with your naked eye, in Araku. Hosted by Treksome, this event is a very interesting one for all enthusiasts. The Photonomy Workshop will have two different sessions, one being Astro-Photography by Sandeep Pantula and the other being, Astronomy Session by Sumanth Behera. Experience the milky way like never before with their all-inclusive package.

Date: 30 April, 2022

Contact: @treksome on Instagram

#2 Vizag Bay Marathon

Vizag’s most prestigious annual marathon is happening this month at the RK Beach Road with 4 categories. The marathon will have a half marathon, 10K race, 5K race, and 3K fun race, with limited participation of 5000 runners this year. If you are someone who would love a sporty event to refresh from your mundane routine, register yourself today.

Date: 24 April, 2022

Contact: www.vizagbaymarathon.com

#3 Maahaa Band @ Novotel

The Maahaa Project from Hyderabad is coming for the very first time to show their unique touch to live music. Their claim to fame is adding a touch of hip-hop and electronic music to their versions of popular songs. The band of four is also known to have performed many originals. Visit them at Novotel and check out what they have in store for the Vizag audience.

Date: 24 April, 2022

Contact: Novotel

#4 Capricio @ GrandBay

The famous Marcopolo nights are back with a bang at the Welcom Hotel, Devee Grand Bay. This April is going to get very exciting as the famous band Capricio will be entertaining the Vizag crowd with their unique fusion of different music genres. Accorded as India’s first regional band, do not miss their performance this April.

Date: 30 April, 2022

Contact: GrandBay

#5 Live music @ Soma

One of the most famous restaurants in Vizag for live music, this restaurant is always brimming with local talent. From Bollywood music to Telugu songs, there is something in store for everyone. The restaurant is also famous for its delicious bar snacks and main course. Have a melodious weekend dinner with friends at Soma.

For reservations, please contact any Soma branch, Vizag.

#6 Revelations @ Iron Hill

Vizag’s most loved resto-bar, Iron Hill is always hosting interesting events for its residents. If you are looking for a mid-week entertainment party, Iron Hill is the place to be. The Revelations band will be performing today from 8 pm onwards. Reserve your tables now.

For reservations, please contact Iron Hill, Vizag.

Let us know which of these events in Vizag you will be attending this April in the comments below.