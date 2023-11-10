Whatever the mood is, whatever the weather out there is, a movie can never fail to entertain us. Meant to relax and shed off the week-long stress, weekends are all about making plans and catching up on the latest releases, be it in the theatres or the OTTs. This weekend, explore the latest Tamil releases on digital platforms, that offer all-around entertainment. Ranging from comedy-drama to impactful social dramas, these latest Tamil movies on OTT are a must-watch if you are in search of plans.

Here are the latest Tamil movies on OTT platforms you must watch.

Irugapatru

Starring Shraddha Srinath and Vikram Prabhu in the lead roles, Irugupatru is a Tamil romantic drama directed by Yuvaraj Dhayalan. The plot follows three couples leading unhappy married lives. They embark on a journey to find love again.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Road

Starring Trisha Krishnan in the lead role, The Road is a Tamil crime thriller directed by Arun Vaseegaran. The film shows how a national highway becomes a primary conflict in the lives of a journalist, Meera, and a college professor, Maya.

OTT platform: Aha

Shot Boot Three

Written and directed by Arun Vaidyanathan, Shot Boot Three is a children’s drama starring Sneha, Venkat Prabhu, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles. The plot follows three young kids who are often left alone by their busy parents. How the three befriend a dog and spend their time forms the rest.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Raththam

Raththam is a Tamil crime thriller directed by CS Amudham and stars Vijay Anthony, Mahima Nambiar, Remya Nambeesan, Nandita Swetha, and others. The film follows the editor of a publication who is forced to return to his old workplace when his friend gets murdered. How he solves the puzzle forms the plot.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Tamil Kudimagan

Tamil Kudimagan is a Tamil social drama revolving around a government employee who is often looked down on for originating from a lower caste. His respectable job does not stop the upper-caste bigots from making him perform death rituals. How the protagonist fights this oppression forms the crux. Directed by Esakki Karvannam, the film features Cheran, Sri Priyanka, Lal, Vela Ramamoorthy, and others.

OTT platform: Aha

Red Sandal Wood

Red Sandal Wood is a gripping action thriller directed by Guru Ramaanujam. The film stars Vetri, Diya Mayurikha, Kabali Vishwanth, Ramachandra Raju, M. S. Bhaskar, Vinod Sagar, Ganesh Venkatraman, G. Marimuthu, Ravi Venkatraman, and Janaki Jayaraman. Centred on an aspiring boxer from North Madras, the story unfolds as he embarks on a journey to Renigunta to find his girlfriend’s missing brother, uncovering a scandal involving the illegal Red Sandalwood trade.

OTT platform: Aha

Koozhangal

Konzhangal, a Tamil drama directed by Vinothraj PS and starring Chella Pandi and Karuththadaiyaan, portrays a poignant tale. In the film, a young boy embarks on a journey alongside his abusive and alcoholic father, seeking his mother who fled the domestic turmoil. Their quest unfolds against a backdrop of raw emotions and challenging circumstances, offering a compelling narrative of family and survival.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Yaaro

Directed by Sandeep Sai, Yaaro is a Tamil thriller featuring Venkat Reddy and Upasana RC in the lead roles. The plot follows John, an architect, who leads a nonchalant life alone in his lavish villa. But the appearance of strange persons, recurring nightmares, and deaths around him disrupt his peace. His life takes a turn when he discovers the footage of two men murdering a person.

OTT platform: Aha

Let us know which one of these latest Tamil movies on OTT you are watching first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more movie recommendations.