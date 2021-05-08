Last updated 45 mins ago

Shanmukha Priya has been making Vizag proud week after week at Indian Idol Season 12 with her rocking voice. From old Hindi dance songs to new party songs, she has exhibited her singing range in them all. Not just the audience but the judges also await her performances. It’s no surprise then that she has made it to the Top 9 of the competition and might go much further ahead.

But for those who want to revisit some of her past performances in Indian Idol that set the stage rocking, here you go:

#1 Humma Humma

View Count: 12 Million+

Shanmukha Priya is one of the best singers of retro party tracks on Indian Idol 12 and this performance of hers stands as evidence of that fact. Her energetic rendition of this hit AR Rahman song set the stage alight and got the judges to their feet.

#2 Manali Trance

View Count: 10 Million+

In this episode of Indian Idol 12 where Yo Yo Honey Singh and Nushrat Bharucha were the guest judges, Shanmukha Priya chose this hit EDM track to perform in front of two people who were the actual singers of the track- Neha Kakkar and Honey Singh. In this energetic performance, not only did she nail the parts sung by Neha Kakkar but also gave a fresh flavour to Honey Singh’s rap in the song. All the judges were starstruck by this performance of Shanmukha Priya.

#3 Main Hoon Jhoom Jhoom Jhumroo

View Count: 8 Million+

This performance is from Shanmukha Priya’s audition round for Indian Idol Season 12. She was immediately recognised by the judges for her exploits at ZeeTV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. Singing this evergreen song of Kishore Kumar, she yodeled her way to the Indian Idol stage.

#4 Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen

View Count: 5 Million+

In presence of Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Guru Randhawa and Sanjana Sanghi, Shanmukha Priya rocked the stage with her energetic version of this popular Kumar Sanu track. In this performance, she nailed the high notes as well as the low ones, leaving the judges mesmerised.

#5 O Maria (with Pawandeep Rajan)

View Count: 6 Million+

In this duet performance with Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya sung the classic Indian song O Maria. While Pawandeep Rajan sung well, it could be argued that Shanmukha Priya outshone him, especially with her high notes in the song.

#6 Dum Maro Dum

View Count: 2 Million+

Delivering a rendition of this blockbuster Hindi song from the 70s that was made by the legendary combo of RD Burman and Asha Bhosle, Shanmukha Priya took it to new heights with her deep voice and left the judges as well as other contestants in awe.

#7 Kaisi Paheli Zindagani

View Count: 1 Million+

In one of the special episodes of Indian Idol 12, Shanmukha Priya gave an electrifying performance on this slow-beat jazz song, in the presence of Bollywood actress Rekha, who was purely amazed by Shanmukha Priya’s talent. Shanmukha later also broke out some moves with Rekha on ‘Inteha Ho Gai’, which she had performed earlier in the show.

#8 Dil Ko Hazar Bar

View Count: 1 Million+

One of her most memorable performances on Indian Idol 12, this one really sets itself apart for it impressed not just the judges but also Anu Malik and Udit Narayan who were guests on the episode. Her performance was perfect to every pause, every note and every move. Truly flawless, as the judges later pointed out.

Shanmukha Priya, in her Indian Idol journey, has given many more amazing performances but these 8 stand out. You can follow her Indian Idol journey on her Instagram handle @shanmukhapriya_1925 and support her to the Indian Idol title.