70 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh as the state tally reached 2944 on Saturday. As per the bulletin by Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, 9,504 samples were tested over the past 24 hours. While 55 patients were discharged, no deaths were recorded in the said period. Overall, 2902 patients have been discharged so far while the death toll currently stands at 60. 792 individuals, who tested positive for COVID-19, are undergoing treatment for in AP.

With the newly registered cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in AP has neared the 3000-mark. Among the new cases, 3 patients from Chittoor have been identified to have returned from Koyambedu in Tamil Nadu.

The total number of foreign returnees who have tested positive for COVID-19 in AP is 111. 406 people from other states have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam reported no new COVID-19 cases* on Friday. The district has reported 105 COVID-19 cases so far.

The COVID-19 cases in India have soared close to 1,74,000. The country reported a record 7964 new cases between Friday and Saturday to witness the biggest one-day spike. While over 82,000 patients have recovered so far, more than 4,900 people have died due to the infection. Maharashtra, with close to 60,000 cases, remains the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh are among the other states that have been witnessing coronavirus cases rise by the day.

*The COVID-19 update in Visakhapatnam district is being officially released in the evenings. Kindly note that we will be updating the data once we receive the same.