David Warner is out with yet another peppy dance number on his Instagram account. The Australian cricketer has seemed to make it his life mission to keep his fans and followers entertained. His Instagram page is filled with hilariously entertaining short videos and Tik Toks, out of which the most famous ones are his dancing videos. Quite often, his wife Candice Warner and his three daughters are also seen joining him. In his latest Warner released a small Tik Tok video clip asking followers to guess the song they would be dancing to next. “Hey everyone, tomorrow we are going to release part one of our next dance video if you can guess what it is?”, said Warner in the video. Warner can be seen with his wife and daughter doing a choreographed step to the ‘mystery’ song that the fans were asked to guess. It didn’t take the fans much long to realise that the steps by David Warner and family were from the song Mind Block from the popular Telugu movie ‘Sarileru Neekevaru’. The comments section was filled with mentions of the song along with comments like “eagerly waiting”.

As promised, David Warner released a video of him and Candice dancing to the correctly guessed song- Mind Block. Warner can be seen in a cool avatar wearing shades while Candice can be seen enjoying dancing to the beats. “After 50 attempts, and (we) will show a video of the attempts later, we almost got there. Haha thoughts?? #mindblock” captioned Warner while tagging Mahesh Babu.

Fans were enthralled to see the video and comments like – “welcome to Telegu film industry”, “make sure you wear a lungi in part 2” started pouring in. Mind Block song from the movie Sarileru Neekevaru saw Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna entertain the fans with some peppy dance grooves. Warner and Candice have retained the steps as it is and have seemed to have fun shooting the song.

Earlier, the Australian star was seen shaking a leg to other popular Telugu songs like Buttabomma, Ramuloo Ramulaa, and Pakka Local.