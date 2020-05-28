The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vizag crossed the 100-mark as the district reported 6 individuals tested positive as per a report on Thursday evening. Five cases have been reported from Gayatri Nagar (PM Palem) and 1 has been reported from Dandu Bazaar in the city, as the tally in the district reached 105. 4 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipality Corporation (GVMC) Chief Medical Officer (Health), Dr KLSG Sastry, informed that the five individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 have been identified as the staff at a local hospital. “The new COVID-19 cases in Vizag have been traced to Gayatri Nagar. These individuals were already quarantined and tested positive for the virus later. After obtaining the test results, their family members and the the people residing in the same premises (apartment), as that of the new patients, were also shifted last night,” he said.

Visakhapatnam Zone Commissioner accompanied by the GVMC CMOH, District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), and Visakhapatnam district Cluster Containment Officer visited Madhurawada on Thursday morning to monitor the disinfection activities. The GVMC CMO said, “Hypochlorite solution was sprayed in the locality. Currently, contact tracing is underway. As soon as we get the door-to-door survey report, the individuals with symptoms will further be tested for the virus.”

As per the state’s health bulletin, released on Thursday morning, Andhra Pradesh saw its COVID-19 tally increase by 54. While the state currently has 824 patients undergoing treatment 1958 patients have been discharged so far. The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 59 with a patient succumbing to the infection in Kurnool. While the total number of foreign returnees who tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh is 111, cumulative cases from other states account for 293. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India, on the other hand, moved close to the 1.6 lakh mark.