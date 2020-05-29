Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that taking rash decisions in the wake of the Vizag gas leak incident will scare industries to invest in the state. Speaking at the ‘Mana Paalana-Mee Suchana’ programme on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that acting in haste would have only created an impression within the industrial community that decisions in Andhra Pradesh are taken in a harsh manner.

Stating that the gas leak at the LG plant in Vizag was unfortunate, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that there exists a thin line while dealing with such incidents. “Had we immediately gone ahead and arrested people and done things in a very rash manner, without actually understanding the situation and probing into details, it would have created a fear factor within the industrial community. Forming an opinion that rash decisions are taken in Andhra Pradesh, the industries would be scared to invest in the state.”

Mr Reddy also said that taking no action would have drawn sharp criticism given the fact that several people died due to the Vizag gas leak. He further said that it is important to keep in view the development of the state as well as the safety of people while dealing with such incidents. Talking about the government’s response to the incident, the Chief Minister said, “We went and did what was supposed to be done. Never in the history of India did a government respond so quickly. We did not wait for this foreign company to help us. The government stepped in immediately and spent around Rs 50 crore in handling the crisis. A compensation of Rs 1 crore was handed over to the bereaved families within 10 days of the incident. Our government was very pro-active and did everything we could to instill confidence in the victims.”

As many as 12 people were killed due to the poisonous gas leak from the LG Polymers plant at RR Venkatapuram in Vizag, earlier this month. The incident has fuelled fears nationwide regarding the safety of people residing in the vicinity of industrial plants.