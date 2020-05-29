Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Thursday, stated that Vizag is the only city in Andhra Pradesh that is capable of competing with Tier-I cities like Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. Speaking at the Mana Paalana- Mee Suchana meet on Thursday, the Chief Minister revealed the State Government’s plans towards building an industrial hub in AP. Stating that the authorities would provide land, water, energy and skilled manpower to the upcoming industries, CM Jagan said that necessary steps are being taken to increase the quality of engineers in Andhra Pradesh.

“Vizag is the only place which has the potential to compete with Tier-I cities. In Vizag, we are trying to improve the quality of engineers so that their IT skills reach a totally different level. For this purpose, we are planning to set-up a high-end skill university in Vizag as it is the only city equipped to compete with other Tier-I cities when software companies would be set up here sometime in the future,” he said

The Chief Minister announced that five more skill development colleges will be set up in Andhra Pradesh apart from the previously announced 25 centres in all Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. He mentioned that the State Government has plans to tie-up with internationally renowned institutions to upgrade the skills and employability of engineering and diploma graduates.

In addition to the skill development institute, the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy revealed that an international airport will be set up at Bhogapuram, near Vizag, in the coming years. Stating that the contract has been granted to GMR Group, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said that the airport will be up and running in three years.

The Chief Minister also elaborated on the measures taken by the State Government in the wake of the tragic gas leak incident at the LG Polymers plant in Vizag.

Earlier this year, speaking at a conclave, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government chose Vizag to establish the executive capital as it is the best city in Andhra Pradesh.