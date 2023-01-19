With a number of movies released every week on OTT platforms, it’s difficult to stay up to date. Aha is one such platform with a plethora of Telugu movies, talk shows and web series. Here is a list of the top 7 romantic Telugu movies on Aha you can watch with your loved one over the weekend. From romantic comedy DJ Tillu to romantic dramas like Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, check out the below-listed romantic Telugu movies on Aha.

List of 7 romantic Telugu movies on Aha to watch with your loved one

#1 DJ Tillu

Directed by Vimal Krishna, the comedy movie is all jokes and laughter with a small love triangle. The story revolves around a self-taught DJ who spends his time chasing girls until an incident changes his life forever. The movie stars Siddu Jonnalagadda, Neha Shetty and Prince Cecil. DJ Tillu is the perfect dose of laughter you need for an entertaining watch.

#2 Urvasivo Rakshasivo

Urvasivo Rakshasivo is a Telugu romantic comedy directed by Rakesh Sashii and stars Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. The plot follows a middle-class IT employee who is orthodox in his beliefs. He falls in love with his colleague, but the relationship goes sideways as they both have different viewpoints in life. The movie’s cast includes Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Anish Kuruvilla, and Posani Krishna Murali in prominent roles.

#3 Chaavu Kaburu Challaga

Released in 2021, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is worth a one-time watch if you’re a fan of unique storylines with hints of dark humour. Also starring Lavanya Tripathi and Murali Sharma in key roles, it is the story of a funeral van driver in Vizag who falls in love with a grieving widow. While Karthikeya and Lavanya excel in their roles, the story falters as the movie goes on and becomes a tedious watch.

#4 Swathi Muthyam

Swathi Muthyam is a Telugu romantic comedy-drama written and directed by Lakshman K Krishna and stars Bellamkonda Ganesh and Varsha Bollamma in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a young, innocent man who is pure at heart. How his thoughts about marriage evolve forms the crux of Swathi Muthyam.

#5 Sammathame

Sammathame starring Kiran Abbavaram and Chandini Chowdary is a rom-com directed by Gopinath Reddy, released in the theatres on 24 June 2022. Sammathame received a mixed response from audiences and critics and also witnessed moderate collections at the box office despite good performances from the lead pair. The plot revolves around Krishan who doesn’t believe in the concept of love but is desperate to get married. What happens when he actually falls for a girl? How will their love story unfold?

#6 Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam

Directed by Vidya Sagar Chinta, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjun Kalyanam is a rom-com starring Vishwak Sen, Rukshar Dhillon, and Ritika Nayak in the lead roles. The hilarious drama revolves around a thirty-something man longing to get married. Surrounded by pressure from family and society, he finally finds a match but god has different plans for him.

#7 Nenu Meeku Baaga Kaavalsinavaadini

Starring Kiran Abbavaram Sanjana Anand, and Sonu Thakur in the lead roles, NMBKV is a Telugu romantic action drama directed by Sridhar Gadhe. A heartbroken and alcoholic software engineer befriends a cab driver, Vivek. How Vivek turns Teju away from alcoholism and depression and strengthens her bond with her family form the crux of the plot. The film features Baba Bhaskar, Siddarth Menon, and SV Krishna Reddy in crucial roles. NMBKV was an average affair at the box office with moviegoers touting it as a one-time watch.

