India is a land of diversity and rich cultural history. Attracting tourists from around the world, our country houses different geographical and heritage places. While popular tourist destinations like the Taj Mahal and the Gateway of India have brought international recognition, there also exist a handful of places that only the locals would know about. We have put together a list of such offbeat places to explore in India.

List of 7 offbeat places to visit in India

#1 Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh

Set amidst the Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh, this quaint hamlet is untouched by industrialisation. Surrounded by lush green mountain slopes and a calm atmosphere, Jibhi proves perfect for a peaceful getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life.

#2 Kasauni, Uttarakhand

Located in the Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand, Kasauni is yet another mesmerising hill-station that offers splendid views of the Himalayan mountain ranges. Set at an elevation of 6,200 feet above sea level, Kasauni overlooks the Someshwar Valley. One cannot miss the magnificent panoramic view of Himalayan peaks like Trisul, Nanda Devi and Panchchuli.

#3 Varkala, Kerala

This beautiful beach, with towering cliffs of the Western Ghats as the backdrop, is a 50 km drive north of Trivandrum. Popular among backpackers across the globe, Varkala’s beaches are full of shacks selling unique elephant print apparel and silver jewelry. With its high rising waves, Varkala is one of the few surfing destinations in India.

#4 Yanam, Andhra Pradesh

This small town lies on the banks of the river Godavari, South of Kakinada. As a part of the Union Territory of Puducherry, one can see the French influence at the churches with beautiful architecture and tinted glass work.

#5 Krem puri caves, Meghalaya

70 Km from Shillong, Krem Puri is a quaint village housing the longest sandstone caves in the world. With the presence of dinosaur fossils, these caves not only offer jawdropping sights but is also a treat for scientists and Paeliantologists.

#6 Patan, Gujarat

Formerly the capital city of Gujarat, Patan is famous for its Patola weaves. Owing to its Jain population, one can find numerous Jain temples. Rani Ka Vav is another famous tourist attraction, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

#7 Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh

With its stunning architecture of hanging pillars and cave chambers, Lepakshi will leave you awestruck. Lepakshi has a rich cultural and archeological history. The famous Veerabadhra temple is located here.