Protests against Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) privatisation have intensified with the YSRCP taking out a padayatra in the city on Saturday. Helmed by the YSRCP leaders, the 25-km long march-Steel Plant Parirakshana Porata Yatra’- was flagged off this morning at the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the GVMC office. Covering the constituencies of Visakhapatnam North, South, West, East, and Gajuwaka, the walk will conclude at the main gate of Vizag Steel Plant. Accompanied by other YSRCP leaders and supporters, MP Vijayasai Reddy spearheaded the walk.

Speaking to media persons during the event, YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy said that as per the directives of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the padayatra is being organised to intensify the solidarity towards protecting the livelihood of people by reviving the Vizag Steel Plant. Mr Reddy called the padayatra an effort for the protection of the VSP. The senior YSRCP leader said that the party remains committed to strongly oppose the disinvestment move by the Central Government.

Hundreds of people joined the protest and slogans of ‘Visakha Ukku, Andhrula Hakku’ rented the air en route the walk. Taking to Twitter, Vijayasai Reddy shared, “Our ‘Parirakshana Porata Yatra’ was well-received at Marripalem as it gathers strength & further momentum with more & more people joining in support of its cause to protect our national assets & people’s livelihood.”

APIIC Chairperson, Roja Selvamani, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Anakapalle MLA, Gudivada Amarnath, and other YSRCP leaders also took part in the event.