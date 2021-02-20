Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Saturday, approved three highway projects in Andhra Pradesh, including two under the Economics Corridor between Visakhapatnam and Raipur. Mr. Gadkari approved the widening and strengthening of 4 lanes of the urban Link of NH-42 in Ananthapur town. This project in Andhra Pradesh is worth Rs. 311.93 crore. The Union Minister also approved the development of two 6 lane highways under the Visakhapatnam-Raipur Economics Corridor in the state.

The development works of highways include those on the 6 lane Korlam-Kantakapalle section of NH-130-CD worth Rs 772.70 crore and the development of 6 Lane Kantakapalle-Sabbavaram section of NH-130-CD, worth Rs. 824.29 crore under the Visakhapatnam-Raipur Economics Corridor.

The Union Minister even approved a couple of highway projects in Uttar Pradesh, including Bijnor to the Kotawali section of NH-709AD worth Rs. 300.59 crore under NH(O), Muzaffarnagar to Miranpur section of NH-709AD worth Rs. 928.55 crore under NH(O), 2/4 laning of Raebareli-Jagdishpur section of NH-330A including Jagdishpur bypass and excluding 4.1 km overlapping length of Jagdishpur bypass with NH-731 (Old NH-56) worth Rs. 720.812 crore under NH(O).