Celebrity biographies reveal the humane side of the stars revered by millions across the globe. They pen down their thoughts, childhood stories, experiences in their general life and behind the scenes in their books engaging their readers to the very end. Such books tend to give us some understanding of the not so glamour’s world. Here are 7 such Bollywood celebrity biographies you must give a read.

List of 7 biographies of Bollywood celebrities

#1 Unfinished – Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s memoir ‘Unfinished’ has been the talk of the town. Chopra is one of the few Indian celebrities who has made her mark in the west. In her book, she talks about her bond with her father and the discrimination she faced abroad. The actor writes about her journey in showbiz, starting from a young age to becoming a global star. The book focuses on the vulnerable side of the actor rather than her achievements.

#2 The Kiss of Life – Bilal Siddiqi and Emraan Hashmi

The Kiss of Life: With How A Superhero And My Son Defeated Cancer. As the tagline suggests the book is about Emraan Hashmi and his son Ayaan Hashmi, and how the latter battled his way out of the deadly disease. The book also sheds light on the actor’s initial struggles and his journey.

#3 I’ve Never Been (Un) Happier – Shaheen Bhatt

Shaheen Bhatt, sister of famous Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, shares her long struggle with depression in her memoir, I’ve Never Been (Un) Happier. After her well-received article on depression and mental health on the internet, she decided to document her battle in a book. This autobiography intends to aid people struggling with mental health issues.

#4 The Best Thing About You Is You! – Anupam Kher

Renowned actor Anupam Kher’s biography, The Best Thing About You Is You!, is filled with anecdotes from his life. His philosophical insights range from success, failure to self-discovery and death. The chapters like ‘We Are All Unhappy’ and ‘Don’t Fear Change’, serve as good sources of inspiration for the readers.

#5 King of Bollywood – Anupama Chopra

King of Bollywood is the phenomenal story of Shah Rukh Khan’s rise to fame as the Badshah of B-Town, written by popular film critic and journalist Anupama Chopra. The book discusses the changes that took place in the Bollywood film industry with the changing economy of India. It also gives a glimpse into the superstar’s family and his marriage to Gauri.

#6 Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored -Rishi Kapoor

Known for his candidness and frankness, Rishi Kapoor initiates Khullam Khulla with stories of his father. Moving forward, he adds anecdotes of family members and his love affairs. The book also dwells on his relationship with his children, Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor.

#7 Soul Curry for You and Me: An Empowering Philosophy that Can Enrich Your Life -Amitabh Bachchan

Legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan, in his book ‘Soul Curry for You and Me’, shares his philosophical insights. With its simple and inspirational take on life, the book gives a much-needed break from the hustle of daily life.