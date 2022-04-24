Whether one has been to medical school or not, all of us are bound to feel equipped like a surgeon once we binge-watch the 7 best medical drama series of all time. From House to Grey’s Anatomy, these best medical drama series are sure to entertain and educate you. Binge-watch this list of interesting shows this weekend for your dose of entertainment.

Here is a list of the 7 best medical drama series of all time to binge-watch right away.

#1 The Good Doctor

A medical drama series with 5 seasons about an autistic doctor who is gifted with brilliant talent is quite an interesting plot. Created by David Shore this is an excellent show with quality humour, character arc, and non-linear narration. It busts stereotypes about autism and also connects with the audience with certain emotional scenes. The entire cast did a great job in acting out their respective roles. Make sure you do not miss out this amazing show.

#2 Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy, though is a medical drama on the surface, it is like any other sitcom. There is love, humour, and tragedy in this series spanning 18 seasons. Shonda Rhimes, the creator, must have got something right to be able to air this show for such long. Find out the reason behind the success by binging this show right away. It is never too late to start Grey’s Anatomy.

#3 House M.D

This is a classic created by David Shore which has 8 seasons. This is a unique show with an antisocial doctor who solves puzzling cases that come his way using his crack team of doctors and his wits. This show is sure to keep you hooked with its intriguing characters. Add this to your watchlist right away.

#4 The Resident

The Resident is a breath of fresh air amidst the crowded medical genre in TV series. It is darker than the other medical drama series. The creators Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi explore the thorny ethical issues surrounding today’s healthcare providers. Catch this unique show if you are into dark humour.

#5 The Night Shift

The Night Shift with 4 seasons is about a bunch of doctors who previously belonged to the army and are now returning to work the night shift at a hospital. Jeff Judah and Gabe Sachs created an extremely enjoyable show that deserves more appreciation. Invest your time in this show, and you won’t be disappointed.

#6 Scrubs

Created by Bill Lawrence, this series with a heavy dose of comedy ran for 9 years. Medicine, friendship, and life entail in this must-watch show. It follows the professional and personal journey of an intern, connecting the audience with the character. Do not miss out on one of the funniest medical drama series ever made.

#7 Chicago Med

This medical drama series follows a set of skilled doctors that saves lives while navigating through interpersonal relationships. Chicago Med with 6 seasons, will surely catch your attention. It is a highly recommended medical drama series that you need to binge-watch right away.

