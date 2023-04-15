Hectic activity was seen at all jetties in the harbour as the fishermen started anchoring their mechanised boats after returning from the deep sea in the wake of a ban on fishing in Visakhapatnam. The 61-day ban, also known as the conservation period for marine species, came into effect on Friday at midnight. Fishing activity will resume on 14 June 2023.

The Visakhapatnam district is home to over 11,000 fishermen, whose livelihood depends on deep sea fishing and mechanised boats. Besides, the fisherfolk from the neighbouring districts also make the harbour in Visakhapatnam their centre. These fishermen make the most of the ban period to make any repairs to their boats and nets.

Financial aid

As the annual ban impacts livelihood, the government, in a bid to aid the fishermen, introduced the Mathsyakara Bharosa scheme, under which each fisherman receives an amount of Rs 10,000 every year. The amount would be credited to their bank accounts in May. Over 11,000 fishermen benefited in the Visakhapatnam district last year under the scheme during the ban on fishing.

According to reports, a team will survey the district soon to identify beneficiaries under the scheme. The ban, however, does not apply to the traditional fishermen who use small boats to catch fish.

