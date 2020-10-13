Heavy rain, accompanied by gusty winds, lashed several parts of the Vizag district till the wee hours of Tuesday due to the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. In an unfortunate turn of events, a car was swept away in a stream (gedda) near Gannavaram Metta at Nathavaram mandal in Visakhapatnam district, on Monday morning. While the incident claimed the life of a 60-year-old woman, three other persons were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

According to sources, the four individuals were travelling from Narsipatnam to Tirupati. As the vehicle moved towards the gedda, the car was swept away by the flooded stream near Gangavaram Metta. Noticing the drowning car, the locals informed the fire department. While they rescued three of the victims stuck inside the four-wheeler with the help of a crane, the fourth victim, a 60-year-old woman died in the mishap.

As the deep depression loomed over the Andhra Pradesh coast, most parts of Vizag witnessed power cuts for several hours on Monday night. Due to heavy winds and tides, a General Cargo Ship MV MAA drifted to the shore in Vizag during the early hours of Tuesday. The vessel, which is reportedly sailing under the flag of Bangladesh, has reportedly been drifted aground after losing both its anchors. However, no damage to the ship has been reported. Sources claim that around 10 crew members onboard are also safe.

Earlier on Sunday, two people were killed after boulders fell down the slope of a hill, following heavy rain in Vizag. The incident reportedly took place at Ganapati Nagar in Gajuwaka.