With Sujatha bidding adieu to Bigg Boss 4 Telugu in the latest round of elimination, the house has once set the stage for another eviction. In Monday’s episode, tension loomed over the Bigg Boss house as the contestants were called into the garden area to begin the nomination process for the sixth week. The housemates were asked to nominate two other contestants, citing valid reasons. It is to be noted that Sohel, being the current captain of the house is safe from elimination this week. The nominations process saw arguments crop up between Ariyana and Sohel, Divi and Mehaboob, Sohel and Kumar Sai, and Akhil and Abhijeet. At the end of the task, Monal, Ariyana, Abhijeet, Kumar Sai, Divi, Akhil, Noel, Lasya, and Harika were nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss 4 Telugu in the sixth week. The housemate who garners the least number of votes will eventually be evicted from the reality show. While the voting lines will remain open till Friday midnight, viewers can either cast their vote online or give a missed call to the below-mentioned numbers and save their favourite contestants from elimination in Bigg Boss 4 Telugu.

Voting missed numbers of contestants nominated for elimination in the sixth week of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu:

Monal Gajjar: 8886658201

Lasya: 8886658203

Abijeet: 8886658204

Harika: 8886658208

Ariyana: 8886658210

Noel: 8886658213

Divi: 8886658214

Akhil Sarthak: 8886658215

Kumar Sai: 8886658217

Voting via Hotstar App:

As mentioned earlier, viewers can also cast their vote via a smartphone. To vote for the nominated contestants in the sixth week of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, viewers can also vote online by logging into the Hotstar App. To do the same, search for Bigg Boss 4 Telugu and click on the vote option that can be seen below the streaming window. Among the seven contestants nominated for elimination this week, you can vote for your favourite contestant(s). Every user will be given 10 votes per day, which can either be cast for one contestant or split among multiple contestants.